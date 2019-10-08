Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 230,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,842 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,643.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.59. 8,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,277. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

