Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.08.

AAPL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.83. 1,381,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,093,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

