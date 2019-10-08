Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 103,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

