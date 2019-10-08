Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $95,000 in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned about 0.06% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,882. Acasti Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Acasti Pharma Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

