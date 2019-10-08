Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.14.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.74. The stock had a trading volume of 466,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,487. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.48. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

