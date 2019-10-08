Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $760,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 645,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,350,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 38,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 473,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

