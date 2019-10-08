Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

CVX stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,855. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.