MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.33. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 4,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,143 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

