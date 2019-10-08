Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 185,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 572,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,919. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.