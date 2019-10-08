Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 185,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 572,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,919. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

