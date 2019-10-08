Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 465,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.