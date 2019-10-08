MIB Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $764.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $377,190.00 and approximately $764.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 337,184,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,882,108 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.