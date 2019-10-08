MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $80.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MGE Energy by 59.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.