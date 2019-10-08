Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 7,172,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

