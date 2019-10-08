MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MERLIN ENTERTAI/S (OTCMKTS:MERLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MERLIN ENTERTAI/S alerts:

Shares of MERLIN ENTERTAI/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. MERLIN ENTERTAI/S has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $11.51.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN ENTERTAI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.