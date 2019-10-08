Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $44.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meredith traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.61, approximately 617,217 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 458,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $420,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

