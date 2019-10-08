Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $271,058.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,418,233,114 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

