Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.