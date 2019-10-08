MenaPay Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. MenaPay has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $251,278.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.01023004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,552,968 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

