Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 482.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 54.4% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 118,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,438. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

