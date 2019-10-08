MediShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,925.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $71,925.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01024702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

