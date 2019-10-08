MediBloc [QRC20] 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,059.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $153,059.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,235.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.02204971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.33 or 0.02824547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00700089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00684047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00455314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012189 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.