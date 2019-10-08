Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $256.00

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $256.00 and traded as high as $268.00. Mears Group shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 4,209 shares traded.

MER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256. The company has a market cap of $287.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mears Group (LON:MER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.65 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

