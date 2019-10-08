McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 6.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70, 3,977,443 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,875,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research firms have commented on MUX. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -0.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

