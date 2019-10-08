McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). McEwen Mining reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 851.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 910,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 134.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Monday. 2,160,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $573.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.60. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

