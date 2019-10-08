Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 141,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,605. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.82 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.