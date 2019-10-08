Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after buying an additional 402,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,504. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.63. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.82 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

