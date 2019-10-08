MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,102 shares of company stock worth $5,414,715 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.96. The stock had a trading volume of 547,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.