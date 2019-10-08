McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith Acquires 26,115 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith acquired 26,115 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,885.55 ($19,450.61).

Shares of LON:MCB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). 145,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,889. McBride plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.20 ($1.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.24. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of McBride to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 85 ($1.11).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

