McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.24

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.24 and traded as high as $60.30. McBride shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 145,354 shares traded.

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered McBride to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Get McBride alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37.

In other McBride news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith purchased 26,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,885.55 ($19,450.61).

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.