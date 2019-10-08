MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 11,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,752.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $752,214.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at $833,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 126,332 shares worth $2,679,119. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 56.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

