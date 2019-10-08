Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of MXIM traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 24,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,258. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,344,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,537,000 after purchasing an additional 198,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after buying an additional 7,793,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,513,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,922,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

