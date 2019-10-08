Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.09

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and traded as high as $56.61. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 260,031 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.2943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.