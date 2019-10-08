Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $74.43

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $74.43. Match Group shares last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 3,953,551 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

