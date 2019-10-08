Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.47. Matador Resources shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 2,160,328 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.