Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 6.2% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.0% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 11,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 40.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $271.84. 113,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

