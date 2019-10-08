MassGrid (MGD) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.17 million and $23.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,219.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.02217636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.02810800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00697541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00677330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00450078 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012232 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,263,016 coins and its circulating supply is 74,852,643 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.