Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 111,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,025. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

