Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $750.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

VAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 380,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,598. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 121.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

