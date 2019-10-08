Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading 9% Higher

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ)’s share price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.58, 486,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 207,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price target on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

