Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $151.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.06 million and the lowest is $151.54 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $142.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $601.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.79 million to $601.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $630.64 million, with estimates ranging from $620.75 million to $643.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 797.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 75.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

