Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUSK. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 788,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,835. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

