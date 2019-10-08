MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MTSI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

