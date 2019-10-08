LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, approximately 449 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

About LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

