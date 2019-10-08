LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in LSI Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

