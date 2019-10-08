LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRAD. ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LRAD during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LRAD by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LRAD by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRAD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 25,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,124. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

