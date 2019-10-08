LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -159.39 and a beta of 1.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LivePerson by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.