Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

LOB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,986. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 157,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 194.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

