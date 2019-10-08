LINA Price Reaches $0.0906 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LINA has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $2.11 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,006,342 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

