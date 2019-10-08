Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several analysts have commented on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.90 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 15,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,391. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 2.16. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 12,438.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.