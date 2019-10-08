Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.05. 7,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,690. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $260.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sunil Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,976.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

